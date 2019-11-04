Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768

Wilbert W. Hawk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbert W. Hawk Obituary
Wilbert W. Hawk
11/3/2019
Wilbert W. Hawk, 94, of Effort and formerly of Kunkletown passed away on Sunday, November 3 in Brookmont Healthcare Center.
Born in Kunkletown, he was the loving son of the late Wilson Hawk and the late Mabel (George) Hawk.
He was a member of St. Matthew's UCC in Kunkletown.
Wilbert was a farmer for all of his life. He was also a loving and caring son who took great care of his mother for many years. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by four nieces, Lillian Leslie of Mc Alisterville, LaRue Altemose of Effort, Lorraine Stroup of Palmerton and Patty Hawk of Kunkletown; three nephews, Gary Gower of Palmerton Curtis Gower of Andreas and Lowell Gower of Andreas; Helen Gower of Kunkletown; and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by good friends Ellen Cauthen and Kay Chain. In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Hawk, Viola Gower and Mildred Gower; by a brother, Walter Hawk and a nephew, Elvin Gower.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -