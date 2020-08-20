Wilbur J. Whitehouse08/20/2020Wilbur J. Whitehouse, 88, of Pocono Pines, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Old Orchard Healthcare Center in Easton. He was the loving husband of the late Carolyn (Smith) Whitehouse.Born in Shenandoah, he was the son of the late Wilbur J. and Caroline (Dillman) Whitehouse.Wilbur served in the United States Navy and during his working career, he worked for Pocono Press in Cresco and then for Printing Craftsman in Pocono Pines.He is survived by his niece, Robin McShea of Pocono Summit; and nephew, Randy Hoffman of Pocono Pines. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Mitchel Whitehouse.There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco