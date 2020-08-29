Willard C. Sengle Jr.08/18/2020Willard C. Sengle Jr., 96, of Mountainhome, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He is survived by his wife Patrenella (Gill) Sengle, with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage.Born in Pasadena, California, he was the son of the late Willard and Elsie (Spratt) Sengle.A Veteran, he served in the United States Navy during WWII. Before his retirement, Willard was a silk screener for JA Rinehart and Company in Mountainhome for 50 years. He was a member of the Mountainhome United Methodist Church. He was a gifted painter and lover of local history.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Janice Cummings of East Stroudsburg; sisters: Emily Seig and Gretchen Logan; granddaughters: Julie Cummings-Sengle of Brooklyn, New York; and Faith DeBlois Castillo of East Stroudsburg; and great-grandson, Marco DeBlois Castillo.There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.Bolock Funeral Home Crematory6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco