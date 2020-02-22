|
|
William A. Frankenfield
01/31/1948 - 02/20/2020
William A. Frankenfield, 72, of Marshalls Creek went peacefully to his Lord, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
He was born January 31, 1948, son of William A Frankenfield and E. Marie (Ellett) Rossetti, both deceased. He also was preceded in death by brother, Robert M. Frankenfield; grammom, Jennie Ellett, and nana, A. Esther Martin, Pappi Martin; his first wife, Barbara Ann (Haydo) Frankenfield; and stepsister, Robin Hoagland.
Bill is survived by his spouse/caregiver, Barbara Widmark; sister, Linda L. Karch, and bother-in-law, Bruce A. Karch; two nieces, Sherri Strouse and husband, Mike, and Tammy M. Hamilton and husband, Elliott; a great-niece, Debbie; a great-nephew, Jarrod; and close friend, Joe Livecchi.
Everyone loved Bill "Butch". He was an "easy going guy", A Vietnam vet who served honorably in the Marines from 1967 through 1971. He was a truck driver (big rigs) most of his life. He loves old movies, especially those with Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne. He like old country and gospel music. Butch played the accordion, piano, cello, and both steel and acoustic guitar. He enjoyed sharing his love of music with his sister, Linda, as they often sang together.
I know Butch is now a guardian angel watching over us. He will be truly missed. Per his wishes, a private service will be held.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020