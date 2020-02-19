|
William A. Schimmer
1/7/1942 - 2/3/2020
William A. Schimmer, age 78, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 while at White Stone Nursing facility for rehabilitation. He was born in Schenectady, NY to the Reverend Fred and Hilda Schimmer. He and his brother David grew up in Cohoes, NY. Bill earned his Eagle Scout badge while in high school. Bill and Jean met at UNM in Albuquerque, NM. They started their family in Albuquerque, then moved to Auburn NY to work for Singer Corporation. Bill designed and built a log home in Skaneateles, NY. He also designed and built a sailboat upon which the family enjoyed several vacations. The family moved to Oak Ridge, NJ where they opened a hobby shop named BJ Hobbies. Bill and Jean then returned to NM to live in Alamogordo while caring for her family. In 2011, they moved to East Stroudsburg, PA to enjoy living close to their family.
Bill was involved in many adventures throughout his life. He was a musician, an artist, a woodworker, a hobbyist of radio controlled cars, boats, planes, models, trains, and a REALTOR until retirement. He was predeceased by his parents and brother.
Bill is survived by his wife Jean of 58 years, three children, Marc (Mary), Bill (Joni) and Sarah (David) Bush, and five grandchildren: Megan, Matthew and Emily Schimmer and Zak and Jacob Bush. A memorial service will be held at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 5th Street, Stroudsburg, PA at 11am on Saturday, February 22nd.
Bill was loved by many and a friend to all. He celebrated a life well lived, with abundant love, a great sense of humor and no fear.
Donations can be made in his honor to Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church Building Project.
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020