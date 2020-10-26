1/1
William Breuer
William Breuer
10/04/2020
William Breuer "Willie the Roofer", 69, of Blakeslee, PA, passed away on October 4, 2020. He was the husband of Marge Breuer with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Riverside, NJ, he was a son of the late Frank and Grace (nee Meyers) Breuer.
Willie was owner of Willie's Roofing, Sideline Automotive, Mountain Video and Joe's Deli. He enjoyed riding Harleys, boating, skiing, hunting alligators and flying.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Melanie and her husband Donald Zipp III and their children August and Madeline Zipp of Brodheadsville, PA and his son Chris Breuer of Blakeslee,PA and his children William and Wyatt Breuer of Sciota, PA.
He is also survived by his sister Barbara Vag and her husband Mike of Mullica Hill, NJ; his brother David Breuer of Delran, NJ; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his sister Donna Bailey.
A private cremation was held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
