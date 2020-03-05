|
William C. "Billy" Finkel
3/2/2020
William C. "Billy" Finkel, 65, of Palmerton, passed away Monday, March 2 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was the loving husband of Elizabeth M. (Szalai) Finkel. They celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in February.
Born in Hoboken, NJ, he was the son of Paul and Pearl (Query) Finkel.
He was a member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Billy was a building subcode official for the Department of Community Affairs for the State of New Jersey for over 16 years before retiring in 2019. He was a kind-hearted man who loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
"Remember friends as you walk by, as you are now so once was I. As I am now, so you must be, prepare for death and follow me."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Shane Finkel, daughter Alexis Finkel; a brother, Paul, and three sisters, Dianna, Linda, and Jeanne.
Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020