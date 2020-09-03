William C. Wermuth III6/6/1950 - 9/2/2020William C. Wermuth III age 70 of Towamensing Twp., Kunkletown passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home.He was born in Hackensack, NJ on June 6, 1950, son of the late William C. and Jennie Dee (Joyner) Wermuth.William had worked as a Pipefitter for Pipefitters Local 274 in Bayonne, NJ for over 30 years.He is survived by two sons: Jason (Yogi) and Matthew Wermuth both of Kunkletown and his former wife Ann Marie (Ferguson) Wermuth.Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. No services are scheduled at this time.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert