William E. Warner
03/02/2020
William E. Warner, 86, of Pocono Lake, passed away Monday, March 2 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband of the late Margaret E. (Sutton) Warner. They celebrated 58 years or marriage together before her passing in 2017.
Born in Blakeslee, he was the son of the late Robert Warner and the late Evelyn (Schuler) Warner.
He was a member of the Pleasant Hills Christian Church in Camp Hill, PA.
Bill was a lab technician for Connaught Labs (Sanofi Pasteur) for twelve years before retiring in 1998. He was a US Army Veteran.
He loved his John Deere tractors, and having family hay rides up at the family's pocono parties. He loved to spend time swimming up at the Stoddartsville Falls. Bill was very dedicated to his family and friends, and was known by all to be the guy that could fix anything. He was always willing to assist anyone who needed in help in the area. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by five sons, Mark Warner and his wife Donna of Pocono Lake, Chuck Warner and his wife Judi of Sciota, Andrew Warner and his wife Bonnie of New Woodstock, NY, David Warner of Pocono Lake, Richard Warner of CA; a daughter, Kerri Gerencher and her husband John of Nazareth; three brothers, Jacob Warner of Effort, Albert Warner of FL, Harold Warner of Pocono Lake; a sister, Helen Shafer of Pocono Lake; six grandchildren, Tarah and her husband Zach, Jenna and her husband Cory, Hailey, Nicolette, Sierra, Kaelyn; and a great grandchild, Landon. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Walter, James, Robert, and Richard Warner.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bruce Chesney officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Valley Cemetery, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AWSOM, P.O. Box 13 Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020