William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

William Earl Kunow


1960 - 2020
William Earl Kunow Obituary
William Earl Kunow
1/7/1960 - 5/10/2020
William Earl Kunow, 60, of Pocono Lake, passed away Sunday evening, May 10, 2020, while under hospice care in a friend's home in Blakeslee.
Born on January 7, 1960 in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of Judith (Griffith) Kunow of Parsippany, NJ and the late Earl William Kunow.
Bill worked as a plumber for Builder's Choice Plumbing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children; Alex Kunow of Brodheadsville and Alia Kunow-Contreras of Allentown; a grandson, Dante: and a sister, Janet Kunow of Parsippany, NJ.
Cremation was private and there will be no services.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 13 to May 14, 2020
