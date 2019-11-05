|
|
William F. Winter
July 23, 1959 - November 3, 2019
William F. Winter passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 with his family by his side.
Bill was born in Brooklyn New York on July 23, 1959 to Joseph Winter & Mildred (Mayer) Winter
After living in New York for most of his life he settled in Reeders, Pa to enjoy the country & to raise his children.
Bill will fondly be remembered as a loving father, brother, uncle & friend who always put others before himself. His kind soul, smile, presence, love, and laugh will deeply be missed. He enjoyed the simple things in life, to travel, listen to Doo Wop music, spending time with his bird Stevie, family and grand puppy Benny.
Bill survived by his two children Jessica Winter, and Kevin Winter along with his future son in law Michael Gozdowski. Along with his seven brothers and sisters Ann (Winter) Rampersad, Charlie Winter, Joseph Winter, Michael Winter, Patricia (Winter) Phelan, Susan (Winter) Conway, and Theresa (Winter) Boccio.
The Winter Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 9th from 12:30 to 1:30 PM with a prayer service to follow at the Volpe Funeral Home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton.
In lieu of flowers family request that memorial contributions can be made in his memory to The Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Guild of Seattle Children's at www.GiveToStopSIDS.org.
Luncheon to follow for all friends and family at Capone's 224 W Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 1940.
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd East Norriton
https://www.volpefh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019