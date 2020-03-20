|
William Harold Rusch Jr
06/27/1970 - 03/17/2020
William Harold "Bill" Rusch Jr, 49, of Saylorsburg, Passed away on March 17, 2020. He was the husband of Jennifer E. (Deiter) Rusch of 31 years of Tannersville
Born June 27, 1970 in Paterson, New Jersey he is the son of Dorothy "Dot" (Tasetano) Abrams and his step father Mark Abrams of Saylorsburg, and his biological father the late William H. Rusch Sr.
He started his family in the Pocono's and then moved upstate to the Allegheny Mountains, where he raised his daughter and enjoyed working and rebuilding vehicles. He had a love for the field of mechanics. He was so talented and gifted he could fix anything. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and four wheeling with trucks and wheelers
He then moved back to the Pocono's to continue his life with his family and worked as a mechanic.
In addition to his wife, mother and stepfather, Bill is survived by his daughter Elaina Renee Rusch and his grandson Jordan Owen Winters of Scotrun; his step brother Mark A. Abrams and his wife Liann of South Carolina: as well as his Uncle Frank Tasetano of Stroudsburg and Aunt Mary Lou Mangini of California. Also many cousins, friends and family
Bill will be laid to rest with his late father William H. Rusch Sr. at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Bradford Pennsylvania.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the current world wide pandemic.
Memorial donations are appreciated and can be made to the family in care of the Bensing Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg PA 18360
