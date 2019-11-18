|
|
William J. Bradley
11/16/2019
William J. Bradley, Sr., 73, of Hamilton Township, died Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Fetherman) Bradley with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born on February 10, 1946 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late James J. and Mary A. (MacDonald) Bradley and had lived in Monroe County most of his life.
He was co-owner with his family and bartender of Bradley"s Bartonsville Inn and also worked at Pocono Mountain Dairy, Bethlehem Steel, E.H. Staples Construction, Asplundh Line Construction and Hinkel & McCoy Line Construction.
Bill was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church in Tannersville where he served as an usher, helped with the annual bazaar and belonged to the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company and IBW Local #1319.
In early years Bill, his sons, brothers and friends enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and trapshooting; and he was a founding member of the "BBA". He enjoyed being outdoors, doing yard work, planting the garden and flowers; and he built tree forts, bridges and zip lines across the streams in the yard. He loved attending his children's activities and sports events; was always thinking of his children and grandchildren; and looked forward to annual vacations to the Jersey shore and camping weekends with his best friends.
In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, William J. Bradley, Jr. and wife Hope (Landis) of Westminster, MA, Michael Bradley and wife Ann (Burian) of Macedonia, OH, Patrick Bradley of Stroudsburg and his wife Kathleen (Buchanan) of Collegeville, Robert Bradley and wife Mary (Bombar) of New York, NY, Daniel Bradley and wife Falindia (Frailey) of Mt. Pocono and Kelly Hendra and husband Michael of Stroudsburg; thirteen grandchildren; Ian and companion Cassie Lopez, Evan, Aidan, Andrew, Mary, Connor, Sean, Cormac, Emilie, Walker, Bianca, Benjamin and Riley; five siblings, James J. Bradley, Jr. and wife Marilyn, Edith McGinn (wife of the late James), Joseph Bradley and wife Barbara, Mary Mizii and husband John and Kathleen Oney and husband Randy; and nieces and nephews, James McGinn, Letitia Becker, Patricia Pyle, Lori Kondrat, John Bradley, Ann Bradley, John Mizii, Kathleen Mizii, James Mizii, Keith Oney, Megan Daleo, and Keri Abel.. He was preceded in death by a brother, John P. Bradley and wife Nancy (Coleman); and grandson, Conal Declan.
The viewing will be on Thursday, November 21, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville with the Rev.Richard Czachor as celebrant. Burial will follow at Custard's Cemetery in Bartonsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 195, Tannersville, PA 18372.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St., Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019