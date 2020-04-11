|
William Jay Huffman
04/01/2020
William Jay "Bill" Huffman, 91, of Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
He was a resident of Grace Park for the last three years. He was the husband of the late Genevieve C. "Jane" Huffman, who died July 1, 2019. They were married for 62 years.
Bill was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Lawton and Beatrice (Hogarth) Huffman. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County, and a 1946 graduate of Stroudsburg High School and attended Rider College before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S Air Force. He began his service at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, and continued his training at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. Bill would go on to fly for the 339th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, piloting the F-94B Lockheed All-weather, night fighter serving as 1st. Lieutenant during the Korean War.
Bill was a long time member of the Rotary Club of the Stroudsburgs, joining the club in 1964. He held various positions within the club including Club President (1974) and would become the District Governor (1981-1982). In 1976, he was honored as Rotarian of the Year and awarded a Paul Harris Fellow. He was instrumental in starting both the Rotary Club of the Smithfields, and the West End Rotary Club. He was affectionately known as Father Rotary by the Rotary Club of the Smithfields club members. He was active in the Visiting Nurses Association of Monroe County (now Lehigh Valley Homecare & Hospice-Pocono) and the United Way. Bill was a member of Saint Matthew's Roman Catholic Church.
Bill was the owner of Lawton Huffman Company, a Commercial and Residential Heating Air Conditioning and Ventilation (HVAC) contracting company. He specialized in commercial work, and designed and built the first indoor ice-skating rink in the Poconos at Penn Hills Resort. He helped keep the presses running at Hughes Printing, provided AC and refrigeration for Kinsley's Market, designed HVAC systems for Connaught Laboratories, which would eventually become Sanofi. He also designed the cooling system for the first solid deodorant for Kolmar Laboratories, Port Jervis, N.Y., and designed several Cleanrooms for operating rooms and laboratories. He had the pleasure of working for many resorts, restaurants, and residential customers in the Tri-state area. He was always thankful for all the talented mechanics and office staff that he employed over his 40 years in business.
Bill is survived by his children, Kay Neumayer and her husband, Tom, of San Ramon, Calif., Paul Huffman and his wife, Claire Falkowski, of Enola, Pa., and Carol Huffman and her husband, Mark Hodgson of Stroudsburg; his siblings, Joan Thompson of San Antonio, Texas, Bruce Huffman of Overland Park, Kan., and Dottie Waring (Bill) of Palm Desert, Calif.
Memorial funeral services will be held at a later date with the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home handling future arrangements.
Interment of his cremated remains will be in Stroudsburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In an effort to support our community during the Covid-19 Pandemic, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to these organizations that are assisting our community: Stroudsburgs Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 365, Stroudsburg PA 18360 or Lehigh Valley Homecare & Hospice-Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020