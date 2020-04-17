|
William John Henigan Jr.
04/16/2020
William John Henigan Jr. 77 of Stroudsburg passed away 4-16- 2020 after a brief illness he was a retired senior vice President of commercial lending for Wayne Bank, he was a proud Air Force veteran, he was the loving husband of Marilyn Lee Manning with whom he shared 50 years of marriage, he was the loving father of Ryan Isadore and his wife Lisa, the loving grandfather of Benjamin and Alison, he is survived by his sister Sharon and her husband Richard, uncle to Glenn and his wife Rachel, Shawn and his wife Jamie, great uncle to Gianna, Gabriella, Dorothy and Charlotte, Also to many nieces and nephews and in-laws in Canada, private cremation has been entrusted to Bensing Thomas funeral home.
