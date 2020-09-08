William K. Andrews9/7/2020William K. Andrews, 83, of Lehighton, passed away Monday, September 7, in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem.He was the loving husband of the late Maria (Hermes) Andrews. They celebrated sixty years of marriage together before her passing in 2019.Born in Albrightsville, he was the son of the late Raymond Andrews and the late Edith (Eckley) Andrews.William attended Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Christ in Trachsville. He was a Master Sergeant in the US Army serving for twenty three years. He was also a lab technician for the Army, as well as for Gnaden Huetten Hospital in Lehighton, where he worked for twenty years. On the weekends, he would run a stand at the Flea Market in Saylorsburg.He was a member of the American Legion Post 314 in Lehighton. He was also a member and former President of the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club. He was a member of the Polk Township Historical Society, and also a member of the Grundsow Lodge Nommer Sexa in Kresgeville. During his military career, he was stationed all over the world with his family. For three of those years, he was stationed in Thailand where he ran a Rabies Research Program. Most of all, he was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.He is survived by two sons, William K. Andrews Jr. and his wife Annette of Albrightsville, Larry Andrews and his wife Levonne of Kunkletown; a brother, Robert Andrews and his wife Marie of Palmerton; Raylene Kuntz and her husband Kenny of Trachsville; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Corey, Brandon, Monica, Tabitha, Spencer, Rebecca, Justin, Timothy; ten great grandchildren and one on the way. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Andrews, and a grandson, William Andrews.A viewing will be held on Friday, September 11 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 9:30 AM from the funeral home with Rev. David Quinn officiating. Burial will follow in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville