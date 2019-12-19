|
|
William M. Eick Sr.
8/23/1935 - 12/10/2019
William M. Eick Sr., age 84 of Bangor passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.
William was the loving husband of Barbara June (Habetz) Eick. They celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary on October 13th.
He was born in Dover, NJ on August 23, 1935, son of the late Ira M. and Katherine (Garrison) Eick.
William had worked as a Foreman for L.E. Carpenter, Inc. in Wharton, NJ. He had also worked in the Service Department for the Morris County Road Department in Wharton until retiring.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Navy.
William was a member and served as a fire warden for the Wharton Fire Department in Warton, NJ.
We have been blessed with the presence of William in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Barbara of Bangor; his children: William M. Eick Jr. and his wife Suzanne of Blairstown, NJ; Robert Eick Sr. and his wife Michele of Cape Coral, FL; Colleen Mounteer and her fiancé Anthony Sucameli of Newton, NJ and Leeann Eick and her companion Dave Lipton of Somerset, NJ. He was the loving grandfather to his eight grandchildren: Kristine, Robert. Jr and his wife Emerry, Jason and his wife Katy, Ashley and her companion Andrew, Casey, Jonathan, Jillian, Dakota and Tyler and his six great grandchildren: Avery, Kaden, Ariah, Rosalie, Andrew and Isabella.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Charles R. Eick, Ira M. Eick, and sisters Janet Gall, Alice Dekmar.
No services are scheduled at this time. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Dr. Mark Lischner, Dr. Adeola Sadik, Dr. Gerardo Garcia, Dr. Vidya Ponnathpur, Nurses Nick, Shannon & Andre of the ICU dept. at St. Luke's Monroe as well as the entire ICU nursing Staff for their compassionate care and everything they did for our dad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of William M. Eick Sr. to the .
