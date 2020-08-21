William "Bill" Reuter
10/08/1937 - 08/19/2020
William "Bill" Reuter passed away in his home on the evening of Wednesday, August 19, 2020. At the time of his passing, his family surrounded him with love and comfort; they find peace in knowing that he has crossed the finish line into Heaven.
Bill was 82 years young; he was born in Teaneck, New Jersey on October 8, 1937. He was the son of Marie (Backer) and Henry Reuter, and the brother of Dorothy "Dot" Chapman. In addition to his loving parents and beautiful sister, Bill was preceded in death by his lovely first wife, Sue (Cooke) Reuter. He and Sue lived together in White Meadow Lake within Rockaway, New Jersey.
In his younger years, Bill was drafted into the Army. Before leaving for duty, he ordered a new Chevy Corvette for $5,260 with the agreement that it'd be ready for him when he returned home from the Army several years later. Bill was stationed in Germany for some time before receiving an Honorable Discharge in the summer of 1967.
Bill was employed for many years by Van Iderstine Speed & Auto Center in East Hanover, New Jersey. This may have been the perfect job for him because his biggest passions in life were drag racing and working on fast cars. On July 24, 1960, Bill attended opening day at Island Dragway in Great Meadows, New Jersey.
Bill raced in the Super Comp Division earlier in life, and eventually switched to NETO (Northeast Timing Organization) where he'd compete in N2. He traveled up and down the Eastern Coast of the United States and even into Canada to race at different tracks. Bill always enjoyed racing at Numidia Dragway in Numidia, Pennsylvania because it gave him a chance to spend time with his great-nephew Timothy, and his father Joseph Valentine. Bill's biggest accomplishment in drag racing occurred in 1986 at the Maryland International Raceway during the NHRA Winston World Championship Series when he won a Wally, drag racing's most prestigious trophy. Though, perhaps it's safe to say that for Bill, the most rewarding thing to come from drag racing was all of the incredible and life-long friendships he made while at the track. Bill assisted and helped out his fellow drag racers whenever and wherever he could; he most definitely wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty or share his knowledge and mentor others, especially the younger generation. Bill lit up with pure joy whenever he was able to talk "shop" with someone.
In 1993, Bill moved from his home state of New Jersey to Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. It was after this move where he fell in love and married again. Bill is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Jill (Bogart Todora) Reuter. He'll be missed dearly by her and her children who thought of Bill as their own father. Katie Todora and her fiancé Robert Hadley always enjoyed spending time with Bill. Katie would help him list or purchase or sell cart parts online, and Rob would always be Bill's muscles if he needed something heavy like a transmission moved in the garage. Richard Todora and his former partner Patrick Turner used to give Bill a run for his money, which helped to keep him young. They were always there to lend a helping hand, especially with different home maintenance projects. Richie should've went into the medical field because he was Bill's favorite nurse, and always knew what to do to make things better for Bill. There were also three young men whom Bill thought of as his own sons; Brett Olsen, Keith Olsen, and Bartholomew Halbig. While they were fifty-some years his junior, they formed such an amazing friendship. Bill would spend hours with them (and even some of their friends), working in the garage, and teaching them everything he knew.
Bill is also survived by his niece Nancy Ludwig, her husband Randy, and her children Judy Valentine Hampton and Timothy Valentine, as well as his niece Lynn Ridner, her husband Bill and their children Matthew and James Ridner. There are many others (family and friends) who absolutely adored Bill; he'll be missed more than words could ever express.
After retiring, Bill continued to work. He first worked at Waldin III in Wind Gap, Pennsylvania. He was a janitor at the senior living center. He worked hard there, and enjoyed chatting with the residents. After some time, he began working for Brown-Daub in Bath, Pennsylvania and Easton, Pennsylvania. He thoroughly enjoyed this job because he was able to drive. He would travel for hours to pick up or swap vehicles for the Dealership.
As you can see, Bill didn't just enjoy cars, he loved them. He loved attending Car Cruises with his wife, Jill. They spent many weekends at the Trolley Shops Restaurant showing off Bill's Chevy Nova, and his Chevy Monza. He was a Chevy man, but always admired other classic cars. Bill also enjoyed spending time and chatting with his brothers-in-law, Mark and Randolph Bogart, especially if it was about something that pertained to cars.
While Bill's passing has left a huge hole in his family's heart, they find comfort in knowing that he's finally at peace. Bill was incredibly kind; he never had a bad word to say about anyone. It's safe to say that Bill is in Heaven, and has been reunited with his loved ones, including his fur / feather babies who crossed the rainbow bridge before him; his dogs Poochie and Little Reno Casino, his lap cat Bootie, and his grand-bird Snuffy. On Earth, Bill leaves behind his beloved companion, Cat, who is lost without him, as well Casper and Penny the birds.
In Heaven, we hope that Bill is sitting down to enjoy a large steak (cooked to medium or below), a baked potato and some green beans. Or perhaps he'll be more in the mood for a delicious turkey dinner. Knowing Bill, he'll have some Gatorade or a cup of hot tea with that meal, and follow it with some Turkey Hill Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, or a yellow cake with chocolate icing. Bill will be wearing one of his NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) t-shirts, with a flannel shirt over that, and some grease-stained jeans. And without a doubt, he'll be cruising around in a fast car.
In his final months with us on Earth, Bill endured so much; it truly was one thing after another. Bill's family did any and everything they could possibly think of to assist Bill, and help him recover from the medical nightmare he was facing. While Bill put up one heck of a fight, he ultimately succumbed to his many health issues.
During 2020, Bill and his family encountered a plethora of medical staff at the hospital, doctor's offices, home health care, and home hospice care. Some of this care was horrifying, some was so-so, and some was stellar. Bill's family strongly encourages those in the medical field to give their all, and do their best. If you don't care about your patients or their well-being, if you're lazy and don't want to go the extra mile, or if you simply can't be bothered to do your job… then find another one. This isn't a field where being subpar is acceptable. With that said, Bill's family would like to shine a huge spotlight on some absolutely amazing individuals who truly went above and beyond when providing care for Bill (and at times, for his family).
Courtney F. from the Cardiovascular Telemetry Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital (Pocono Campus)
Bobbi and Sophia from Fresenius Kidney Care
Mary Beth, Christa, and Theresa from Traditional Home Healthcare
Tracy M. from Compassionate Hospice
And of course, Dr. David Meir-Levi, Dr. Eric Wilson, and Rachel from LVPG Vascular Surgery
Some of you were with us from the start of this journey, while others were only present for the last few days. Either way, you showed Bill and his family so much love, kindness, and compassion. Bill's family will forever be grateful to know that you did everything you possibly could to care for him, and treated him as if he was your own loved one. Our only wish is that there were more Earthly Angels like all of you.
There will be no viewing or funeral, but rather a celebration of life will be planned at Bill's favorite location, Island Dragway in Great Meadows, New Jersey. At that time, Bill (his ashes) will take one final ride down the track in his old orange 1970 Chevy Nova, driven (and now owned) by his very dear friend, Brett Olsen.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity which was near and dear to Bill's heart:
Drag Racing Association of Women "Fast Help for Fast Friends" at www.drawfasthelp.org
