William Richard Helbig

05/08/1933 - 09/29/2020

From his loving chldren: William Richard Helbig, 87, of Newfoundland Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, September 29th. William (Bill) was born in Canadensis, PA. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Gravel of Canadensis, PA, his father, William Helbig of Newark, New Jersey, and our mother, Mathilde "Hilde" Helbig of Regensburg, Germany. He is survived by his loving children, William Helbig of Marietta, GA; Rolf Helbig, his wife Annick, and their son Bernon of Mifflinburg, PA; Heidi (Helbig) Nunn, her husband John of Marietta, GA and their children Westley Nunn and Hayley Nunn.

Bill was born in Canadensis, PA in 1933. He was the owner and operator of The Pines Hotel in Canadensis, PA. He cherished the friendships he made at the hotel and in his communities. After he retired from The Pines, Bill worked the remainder of his years at "Bill Helbig Excavation." There was nothing he loved more than pushing dirt. He plowed snow for over 40 years and still shoveled walkways by hand. He was a good friend to so many people.

Bill was a natural athlete which he exhibited while attending Blair Academy and lettering in four sports. He was the head chef at The Pines Hotel where he was known for his outstanding culinary skills. He was an excellent fly-fisherman and an avid outdoorsman. Bill met so many wonderful people through The Pines Hotel, his construction work, and snow-plowing. Our father was well-loved.

Bill was a Veteran and served in the United States Army. Our immense gratitude goes to VA Hospital in Wilkes Barre, PA, Geisinger CMC in Scranton, PA, and Allied Services Hospice in Scranton, PA. We will be forever grateful to the doctors and nurses that treated him with such tender care.

Our father was laid to rest in the family plot at High Acres Moravian Cemetery in Canadensis, PA. A memorial service by his children will be planned at a later date. Ta-Ta dad…. we love you and will miss you dearly. Letters of condolences to Bill's children may be sent to: Heidi Nunn – 4928 Gaskin Walk – Marietta, GA 30068. Memorial donations may be made to Allied Services Hospice – In honor of William Helbig - 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103 – Scranton, PA 18501.

His favorite quote was a lyric famously written by Johnny Mercer: "You've got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative and latch on to the affirmative. Don't mess with Mr. In-Between."

We love you Grand-pa-pa, forever and always.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store