William "Bill" Robert Strunk
8/29/1955 - 9/10/2019
William "Bill" Robert Strunk passed away on September 10, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Lewis C. "Bud" Strunk Jr. and Clare E. "Langan" Strunk.
Born on August 29, 1955 in East Stroudsburg, Bill loved hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. He was a very easy going, fun loving man who loved his children and extended family.
He attended East Stroudsburg High School and was employed my Mack Printing, Union Metals, Carbon Products and Portland Twp.
Bill is survived by his son William Robert Strunk Jr. and daughter Rebecca Strunk. Brothers Louis Strunk III, Jeffrey P. Strunk and wife Garyl of East Stroudsburg, Jon P. Strunk and wife Ann of Pittsburgh. Sisters Carol M. Hutson and husband Mark and Joanne Strunk Walsh and husband Harry of East Stroudsburg. And many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Knott and brother Michael K. Strunk.
A celebration of life will be held at the East Stroudsburg Elks Lodge on Saturday, November 2 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main St, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019