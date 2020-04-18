|
William U. "Bill" Roulette III
04/13/2020
William U. "Bill" Roulette III, 93, of Stroudsburg, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Lehigh Valley/Pocono Hospital.
He was born in Hagerstown, Md., to the late William U. Roulette Jr. and Abby C. K. Roulette. He grew up in Hagerstown, and Shawnee-on-Delaware, Pa. He was a graduate of St. James School in Maryland, and received a B.S. from the University of Scranton. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the end of World War II.
Bill then went on to work at the Worthington Mower Co. and to a variety of other enterprises. He especially enjoyed his last adventures most of all - being a waterman on the Chesapeake Bay in his workboat, "Barneckle", owning a restaurant, and finally, in retirement, flying his plane on numerous adventures.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hedl D. Roulette; wife, Ruth H. Roulette; his dear companion and high school sweetheart, Wanda Y. Phillips; brother, Peter A. Roulette; stepson, Karl Huff; and his companion's son, Robert Phillips; and finally, his dog, Elliot, whom he loved and missed so much. He also is survived by daughter, Karla R. Rauch (Stewart) of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., son, W. Brooke Roulette of New Hope, Pa.; stepdaughter, Susan H. Kemp of Wittman, Md.; stepson, Cary Huff (Annette) of Australia; the children of his longtime companion, Tim Bowman (Diane) of East Stroudsburg, Beverly P. Waring (Malcolm) of Shawnee, and Terry Bowman (Katherine "Kitty" Jones) of Stroudsburg. In addition, he is survived by his brother, C. Kilburn "Kib" Roulette of Gettysburg, Pa.; grandchildren, Emmart and Charles (Jackie) Rauch, and Samantha, AJ, and Nicholas Huff; great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Aleta Rauch; and a host of loving neices, nephews, and cousins.
The family will hold a service in Shawnee at a later date and he will be interred in the Roulette plot in the Shawnee Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Shawnee Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 145, Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA 18356. or the Shawnee Fire Company, P.O. Box 187, Shawnee-on-Delaware, PA 18356.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020