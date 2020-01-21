|
|
William V. Barone
11/27/1953 - 1/15/2020
William V. Barone, born November 27th, 1953 passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday January 15th, 2020 in Bullitt County, Kentucky at the age of 66.
William, "Billy" was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, growing up in Bayonne and Landing. He also lived in several different towns in the Pocono region of Pennsylvania where he raised his family. Most recently he lived with his current wife, Tracie in Kentucky.
Billy was passionate about cooking, playing the guitar and his blackbelt in martial arts. Earlier in his life, he served in the Air Force and went on to be a successful businessman in several ventures to include purveyor of coins and fine jewelry, land developer and chef. Billy will forever be remembered as a prankster, for his sense of humor and for his generosity.
He is survived by his current wife of 2 years, Tracie Bossler and her family as well as his five children: Lisa Zysk, Daniel Barone, Vincent Barone, Steven Barone and Brian Barone; as well as five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children Kathleen J. Barone.
The family will be receiving guests at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg, PA on Thursday, January 23rd from 4-6p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family will be receiving donations at the funeral home to help offset the funeral costs.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 N 5th St, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020