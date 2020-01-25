|
Willie M. Wright
06/16/1935 - 01/22/2020
Willie M. Wright, age 84, of Albrightsville, formerly of East Orange, N.J., passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem.
Willie was the loving husband of Sophie (Harris) Wright. They celebrated their 61st Wedding Anniversary on July 5, 2019.
He was born June 16, 1935, in Lincolnton, Ga., son of the late William and Frances (McCord) Wright.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army.
Willie had worked for Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, N.J., as an Electrical and Maintenance supervisor.
He was of the Baptist Faith. Willie was a member of the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert, the NAACP, and the Indian Mt. Lakes Civic Association.
We have been blessed with the presence of Willie in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sophie (Harris) Wright; his children, Glenn T. Wright and his wife, Denise, of Stroudsburg, Brenda M. Porter and her husband, the Rev. Leon, of Maplewood, N.J., Yvonne F. Wright-Nnadi of West Orange, N.J., Zelda M. Wright of Newark, N.J., and Angela A. Canada and her husband, Adam, of Irving, Texas. He was the loving grandfather to his 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He also is survived by a step-brother, Joseph Wright of Dover, Del.
Willie was preceded in death by two sons, Melvin S. Wright and William W. Wright.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Maria Crompton, M.Div., officiating. Friends are welcome of offer condolences Thursday, January 30th from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Veterans Cemetery in Annville.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
1426 US-209, Gilbert, Pa. 18331
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020