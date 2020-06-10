Wilman H. Cyr
6/7/2020
Wilman H. "Wil" Cyr, 84, of Kunkletown, passed away Sunday, June 7 in St. Luke's Hospital-Anderson Campus.
He was the ex-husband of Ruth (Kresge) Cyr. Although divorced, Wil and Ruth did a flawless job co-parenting and co-grandparenting throughout the years, and got along better than most.
Born in Van Buren, ME, he was the son of the late Rene Cyr and the late Annette (Levesque) Cyr.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, and was of the Catholic faith. He was an electrical engineer for many years, retiring first from Rockwell International in CA, and then worked for Alyeska Pipeline on the Trans Alaska Pipeline for twenty five years before retiring on December 31, 1999.
Wil loved fishing and camping in California and Alaska. He was a very courageous and adventurous man, who even went skydiving with his daughter, Denise, on his 62nd birthday. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Wil could also repair ANYTHING. He had a playful, teasing sense of humor, patience like no other, and was a very caring and kind man. He was known as Pepere' (French for grandpa) by his grandson Ben. He was loved by all children and animals. He was the favorite Uncle to all, and he will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise Cyr-Pilgermayer and her husband Michael, a grandson, Ben Pilgermayer, is favorite grand-dog, Maisie-Mae Pilgermayer, all from Kunkletown; his granddaughters, Lauren Pilgermayer and Jaclyn Pilgermayer, both from Manayunk, PA; a brother, Burt Cyr of Ester, AK; three sisters, Burna Cochran of Princeton, WV, Rena Jensen of Tampa, FL, Joyce Tucker of Sunland, CA; and many nieces and nephews across the country. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shawn M. Cyr, a sister, Loma Davis, and two brothers, Melvin Cyr and Herman (Billy) Cyr.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 AM from the Gilbert Cemetery with Rev. Michael Quinnan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
