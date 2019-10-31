|
|
Wilmer "Will" George Barlieb
5/3/1931 - 10/26/2019
Wilmer "Will" George Barlieb, 88, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at UPMC-Harrisburg.
Born May 3, 1931 in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Norman and Edith (George) Barlieb. Will was a graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and Montgomery College. He then went on to have an exemplary career spending 37 years with the National Security Agency (NSA) serving as a Telecommunications Officer. Some of his most fond memories from his government career came from his enjoyment of his international travel and work assignments. He was a long-time University of Maryland sports fan and season ticketholder cheering for both the Terrapins Football and Basketball teams.
Surviving are his daughters Linda Barlieb and Renae Barlieb (Mark Kreutzer); step-daughters Barb (Willis) Williams, Luann (Mike) Stubbs. He is also survived by (2) grandchildren and (6) great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his spouses Anna (VanBuskirk) Barlieb of 38 years and Marion (Booth) Barlieb as well as his sister Pearl Dougherty.
Private inurnment will be held at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Will's memory to the (www.kidney.org). The family wishes to thank the amazing nursing staff at the UPMC-Harrisburg for their kindness.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019