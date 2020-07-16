Wilmont V.H. Smith
1/5/1931 - 7/14/2020
Wilmont V.H. Smith, 89, of Hamilton Township, died Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of the late Freda V. (Shearer) Smith with whom he shared 58 years of marriage at the time of her death on May 17, 2012.
Born on January 5, 1931 in Duncannon, he was the youngest of eight children to the late Joseph White and Sarah "Catherine" Elizabeth (Harman) Smith. He lived in Monroe County since 1953 and earned his Bachelors of Science degree from East Stroudsburg University.
Wilmont was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1952.
He was a health and physical education teacher at Stroudsburg High School for thirty five years; where he was also head baseball and basketball coach and assistant football coach.
Wilmont was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg.
He was an avid Yankees fan and a frequent patron of the Snydersville Diner.
Surviving are three children, Steven Harman Smith and wife Phyllis Eilenberger of Pen Argyl, Gary Victor Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC and Mindy Gaie Smith and significant other Hank Pyatt of Reeders; five grandchildren, Ryan Steven Smith of Portland, ME, Dustin Phillip Smith of New York, NY, Stephanie Heather Lesavoy of Allentown, Casey Jaie Works of Pittsburgh and Carly Jane Pyatt of Reeders; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin Ryan Smith of Portland, ME, Grace Elizabeth Smith of Portland, ME, Hemingway Hobbes Smith of New York, NY, Bella Mae Baker of Allentown and Lincoln Locke Smith of New York, NY; a brother, Max Harman Smith of San Antonio, TX; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, July 20, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg. Due to current COVID health restrictions the funeral home capacity is limited to 25 people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163(www.nationalmssociety.org
).
