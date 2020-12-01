Winifred J. Dorpfeld11/30/2020Winifred J. "MomMom" Dorpfeld, 78, of Kunkletown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 30.Born in Passaic, NJ, she was the loving daughter of the late Fredrick Schneider and the late Winifred (Gillespie) Schneider.Winifred was a three-time cancer survivor. She was a clerk at Roadway Express for twenty four years. Prior to that, she worked for Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley, NJ for twenty years. She enjoyed her coffee, and spending time outdoors. She loved taking photos, attending the West End Fair, and always looked forward to visiting the beach in Florida. She was an avid fan of racing, and loved attending all of her grandchildren's races. Most of all, she was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.She is survived by a son, Raymond Dorpfeld and his wife Sally of Lake Worth, FL; two daughters, Kathleen Moyer and her husband James of Kunkletown, Robin Dorpfeld and her companion, Anthony "Uncle Cupcake" Chrobak of Brodheadsville; a brother, William Schneider and his wife Elaine of Orange County, CA; a sister, Kathleen Crawbuck of Clifton, NJ; nine grandchildren, Allyson, Erin, Kayla, Tyler, Elise, Curtis, Gage, Jake, Emma; a great grandson, Hayden, and another great grandchild on the way.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 9 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 PM.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville