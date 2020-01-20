|
|
Yanick Samson
1/16/2020
Yanick Samson, 60, of Blakeslee, passed away Thursday, January 16 in St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus.
Born in Haiti, she was the loving daughter of the late Nicholas Larose and the late Immacula Etienne.
Yanick was a lovely person and a one-of-a-kind sister. She was gone too soon. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Schler David of Haiti; a daughter, Modeleine Samson of Blakeslee; a sister, Carline Etienne of Blakeslee; two nephews, Matthew and Tyler Jean; a niece, Ashley Jean, and her ex-husband, Patrice Louis.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth Mays officiating. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020