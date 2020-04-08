|
Yolanda M. Stanczyk
4/7/2020
Yolanda M. (Bove) Stanczyk, 75, of Wind Gap, formerly of Tannersville, passed away Tuesday, April 7 in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
She was the loving wife of the late Nicholas Stanczyk. They celebrated over fifty years of marriage together before his passing in 2015.
Yolanda was born in New York City on December 10, 1944. She graduated from St. John's University with an education degree, and worked as a teacher in New York City for over ten years. She later worked as an antique dealer in NJ and PA, and also ran Doll & Teddy shows with her husband. She had a love for animals, and was a caring and loving wife and mother. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Brendan Stanczyk of Wind Gap.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge or the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020