Yvonne Anne Larry11/06/1941 - 08/07/2020Yvonne Anne Larry was born on November 6, 1941, to Richard Allen Woods and Winnie Mable Reid Woods in Harlem, New York City, during World War II. Yvonne departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Allied Skilled Nursing Home.Yvonne graduated from Charles Evans Hughes High School and received an Associate Degree in business from Brooklyn College. She discovered her love of travel as a corporate travel agent and social hostess for Pan Am Airlines and Intercontinental Hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica. She had traveled to over 30 countries resided in Jamaica W.I. for eight years and lived in Fiji for four years.As a young woman, Yvonne accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior at a Billy Graham Crusade Event in New York City. She said she recalled a billboard that said, "The Rock Wants You!" and she knew it was the Lord calling her. For the last 12 years, Yvonne was an active member of Living Hope Baptist Church, Tannersville, a dedicated Sunday school teacher and treasurer's assistant. She was devoted to helping families and children in Africa through the Life Today Ministries donations.Yvonne loved family and believed in connecting with her family. Throughout her life, she made life-long friends with whom she adored deeply and was always ready and willing to make new friends. Her joys were the Spring/Summer months, tropical islands, and spending time on the beach.In addition to her husband, Klote Larry, she is survived by sisters: Jewell Woods, Alberta Lewis; nephew, Sean Woods and wife, Nina; grandnephew and nieces: Isaiah, Maya, Sienna, and Sabrina Woods; godsons: Christopher Chang and Geoffrey Chang; a host of cousins: Gloria-Jean Brown, Jacqueline Johnson, Sandi Williams, Diane Johnson, Kim Spraggins, Melvin Woods, Maurice Woods, Darlene Lewis and their children; North Carolina cousins: Robert Reid, Hilda Jean Reid, Denise Griffen, Frances Reid, Cynthia Rose Reid and Wesley Reid; California cousins: Madeline Rabon and Deanne Rabon and many other cousins; wonderful close friends (really family): Susan and Carl Chang, Vera, and Carol Dowell, Lesly Jones, Norma Machado, Duvall Hall, and her loving Living Hope Baptist Church Family who celebrated Yvonne's last thanksgiving at Katie and Mary's home, Pastor Rodney Martin and Sandra Martin, Pastor Thomas, and Charlene Hutchinson, and so many others (too numerous to mention), whom she loved and adored.A service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14 at Living Hope Baptist Church, 4326 Cherry Lane Church Road, Tannersville. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at George Washington Memorial Park 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, New Jersey.Memorial donations may be made to, Living Hope Baptist Church: PO Box 233, Tannersville, PA 18372.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco