Zbigniew Paryzki
Zbigniew Paryzki
11/10/2020
Zbigniew Grzegorz Paryzki 68 of Taminent, Pa. died on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Grazyna (Samsonowicz) Paryzka with whom he had celebrated 44 years of marriage.
Zbigniew was a resident of the Taminent area for the past 5 years and prior to that he resided in the Wayne, New Jersey area. He was employed at the Stryker Medical Co. in New Jersey for many years working as a medical inspector. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church of Bushkill, Pa.
In addition to his wife Grazyna he is survived by a son Peter Paryzki and his wife Anna of Taminent and a daughter Eva Paryzki of Bloomfield, N.J. a sister Elizabeth Pawluczuk of Wallington, N.J. and 4 grandchildren: Matthew, Claire, Kora and Aurelia.
There will be a viewing on Friday Nov. 13, 2020 from 9:30am until 11:30am at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00noon at St. John's Catholic Church 5171 Milford Rd. E. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18302 with Fr. Gregory Reichlen as celebrant.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
