passed away on her 85th birthday. One of nine children, she married Eldon Sr. in July 1954, and they moved from her birthplace in Fairdealing, Missouri, then CO, NM, AZ, FL, and finally Tennessee, where they retired.Raised by share-croppers, she was a do-it-yourself, hard-working, kind, giving, loving, funny, master chef and jelly maker, flower growing, quilting expert with a wealth of knowledge that she shared, only when asked. She reserved her dry wit for the perfect comedic moments of life that no could predict. We were blessed to know her and share her life and all of its various adventures.After her husband, Eldon Sr., passed in 2003, she would spend weeks with her son, Eldon Jr., in Southern California. Always ready to go, she would jump in with whatever was planned, from promoting our transmission shop to Race Cars, Glamis trips, and the Colorado River. Alpha made quilts that were part of Soroptimist Poway's fundraising efforts. Her favorite things were riding on trains, seeing the Redwoods, crocheting, and reading.She is survived by five children: Eldon Dunn, Jr. (Karen); Paul; Cathy Worth (Don); MerryAnn Cochran (Lamar); and David (Connie); nine grandchildren: Eldon's (Melissa and Matt), Cathy's (Catrina and Josh); MerryAnn's (Billy, Lewis, Samuel, Christopher) and David's (Ely); ten great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.Alpha was a joy to everyone she met and will be missed dearly. Love you Alphie!! Hug Senior for us!
pomeradonews Alpha Omega Sims Dunn September 4, 1935 - September 4, 2020