Barbara Ruth Stokley Rancho Bernardo Our mother, Barbara Ruth Stokley, passed away on June 16, 2020, at the age of 93 of natural causes at Canyon Hills Home Care in Escondido, California. She was born on March 11, 1927, in Kansas City, Missouri, to William and Anna Ruth MacNeven, the youngest of three children. She and our father, John M. Stokley, Jr., were married 61 years before he passed away in 2009.Our mother had many interests. She loved reading, playing bridge, gardening, and had a beautiful soprano voice. She was also a gifted writer and, as a young adult, wrote verses for Hall Brothers, Inc., what is now Hallmark Cards. Her love for gardening won her an award for her sterling silver roses. Our parents together enjoyed many seasons attending the San Diego Padres games.While married and raising her family, our mother was employed by TRW in Redondo Beach, and after we moved to Rancho Bernardo in 1970, Poway Unified School District, where she retired. Our mother is survived by her four children: Ruth Anne Barnes of Sun Lakes, Arizona; John D. Stokley of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; Susan Hinman (Peter) of Orangevale, California; Barbara Juliano (Anthony) of Menifee, California; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. We are heartbroken that we couldn't be with our mother because of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions but were comforted knowing that she was given wonderful and loving care by Aurora Ong and her staff at Canyon Hills Home Care and Blue Spirit Hospice. We cannot thank all of them enough for their own sacrifices during these unique and difficult times. We plan to have a graveside memorial service for our mother at a later time when we are able to do so, but until then, she will be laid to rest beside our father at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews March 11, 1927 - June 16, 2020