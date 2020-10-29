Bernhard Peter Mettenleiter
September 25, 1955 - October 19, 2020
Rancho Bernardo
Bernhard Peter (Bern) Mettenleiter, 65, a long-time resident of Rancho Bernardo, California, passed away on October 19, 2020.Bern is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deborah (Dunne) Mettenleiter; his daughters Evelyn Mettenleiter-Le (Phanh) of Tracy, California, and Michaela Mettenleiter Trujillo (Adam) of Rancho Bernardo; his brother Wolfgang Mettenleiter (Gisela) of Eberhardzell, Germany; his sisters Regina Eberhard (Christoph) of Stuttgart, Germany, and Beate Mller (Reiner) of Calw, Germany; and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.Bern is predeceased by his father Hans Mettenleiter, his mother Anneliese Mettenleiter, and his nephew Christian Mettenleiter.Bern was born on September 25, 1955, in the town of Calw, in the Black Forest region of Germany. In school, Bern was particularly adept at working with his hands and made a career as a contractor and handyman. He was fluent in German, English, and French languages and conversant in Spanish.In 1979, Bern volunteered for the German civil service through a United Nations development program and moved to Togo, West Africa, to lead projects in bridge and road building, well-digging, and other construction projects. It was in Africa that Berne met his wife Deborah (Debbie), who was in Togo as a volunteer for the U.S. Peace Corps. Bern and Debbie married in 1982, and after spending the first four years of their marriage in Germany, the couple moved to the San Diego area in 1987, which they have called home ever since.Bern was a friend to everyone he met, with a quick smile and easy-going demeanor. Bern was an avid hiker, constantly scouring maps of California for his next hiking challenge. He scaled Mt. Whitney (the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States) 20 times and conquered other notable peaks as well. Bern was extremely well-traveled through Europe, Africa, Asia, and North and South America. He also loved fishing, crossword puzzles, scrabble, and barbecuing on his backyard grill.Most of all, Bern loved his family, and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with whom he will now spend eternity, waiting patiently to be reunited with those he temporarily leaves behind.
