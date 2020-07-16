Poway Betty Evelyn Brockman Robinson, 94, died June 24, 2020, in Poway, California, where she had resided the past 11 years. Prior to that she lived in Rancho Bernardo for 40 years.Mrs. Robinson was born in Greer, South Carolina, to the late Thomas Hunt and Leona Montiville Green Brockman. She was a 1944 graduate of Greenville High School and attended Winthrop (then) College. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Survivors are three sons, Randall A. Robinson of Simpsonville, SC, Gary L. Robinson of Poway, CA, and Timothy D. Robinson of Oceanside, CA; a nephew, Jerry F. Brockman of Greenville, SC; two grandsons and four step-grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Mrs. Robinson was predeceased by her former husband, L. Frank Robinson, and siblings Martha Brockman Maree, W. Jack Brockman, and T. Marshall Brockman. A private service is planned for a date to be determined in Greer, SC. For information contact Randall A. Robinson at (864) 350-4057. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
