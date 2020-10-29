Poway
Betty was born in Glendale, California in 1931. She then lived in West Los Angeles, California, until the age of 23. She graduated from University High School in West Los Angeles in 1949 and UCLA in 1954. Betty later earned her master's degree from USIU.Betty's first teaching position was in Palos Verde, California. Much of her teaching career was overseas, working for the Department of Defense. She then taught for 24 years at Valley Elementary School in Poway.She married Dale Howard Parke, a navy man, in 1954. They had five children, Laura Parke Turner, Dale Parke Jr., Richard Parke, Donald Parke and Carol Parke Bacod.Betty has lived in Poway since 1967. During the last several years, she has lived at the Gateway and Solaris residential facilities.She wished to thank all her family members and good friends all around the world for a wonderful life.
pomeradonews Betty Joyce Bates Parke
June 17, 1931 - October 19, 2020