Brandon James Mackey In Memoriam Brandon, it has been ten long years since you broke our hearts and left this Earth.There is not a day that passes that we are not thinking of you, missing you and wishing that you could be here with us. We missed "Team Brandon Angel" this year because of the Corona Virus, our walk to help fight Epilepsy.The entire Mackey family loves and misses you every day! Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews 1986 - 2010
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on May 21, 2020.