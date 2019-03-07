Carol Darling October 20, 1940 - February 18, 2019 Poway Carol Darling, formerly of Poway, CA, passed away on February 18, 2019. Carol was born in Detroit, Michigan, on October 20, 1940, to William and Simone Creekmur. Carol was married to Dale Darling on October 19, 1957, after meeting at a barn dance. Soon after they moved to California where they raised their family. Carol worked in the electronics industry as an inspector for several years and always had a desire to learn new things. She took classes in handwriting analysis, real estate, computers, and enjoyed playing Bunco with her friends.Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and she and Dale traveled to many places before they moved to Arizona in 2013. She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-one years, Dale; daughters, Tamme Valdez (Javier), Terri Owings (John), and Shelly Winters (Bill); granddaughters, Mitzy Mariano (Marc) and Mary Carol Reid (Paul); grandsons, Randy Winters (Jaime), Hank Lambrou, Tyler Owings, and Jacob Owings (Megan); great-grandchildren, Alec and Sydney Mariano, Cole and Collin Reid, and Killian Winters; sisters, Ruth Parker (Jim), and Judy Gregory; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Jean Creekmur; and sons, Kevin and Darryl Darling.If you had the opportunity to know Carol very well, you would know that she appreciated a good practical joke but never liked being the center of attention. For this reason, we will not be having a public service.We welcome you to share condolences, photos and memories on the funeral home link provided here: https://www.azlegacyfuneralhome.com/?obituary=Darling%2C+Carol+Elaine or by mail to: The Darling Family, c/o Terri Owings, 43542 W. Sansom Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary