Poway Catherine Loveridge passed away January 12, 2019, of respiratory complications. She was born in New York, NY on June 17, 1944, the youngest of three children, to Rita and Walter Flynn, looking up to her two older brothers, Walter and Lawrence.She graduated from New Rochelle Nursing school in 1964, and went on to earn her Nursing degree from Boston College, and her Masters and PHD from the University of Colorado. She was a tenured graduate professor at SDSU for 27 years, and loved Broadway musicals, the beach, oreos, and Hugh Jackman. She was married to John Loveridge on May 16, 1972, in Denver, Colorado, and was happily married for 38 years, until John's death in 2010. She's survived by her three children, Michael, Nicola, and Mathew; and her four grandchildren, Duncan, Dylan, Isabella, and Marley.A Celebration of Life was held on February 9, 2019, in San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Parish. Catherine Loveridge June 17, 1944 - January 12, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 21, 2019