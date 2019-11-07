|
|
Poway Our beloved daughter and sister, Charleen Marie Rubiales, passed away peacefully in her home on October 25, 2019. Charleen was born to Barbara and Anthony Rubiales on August 15, 1952. She attended Montalvo Elementary, Anacapa Middle, and graduated from Buena High in 1970. After attending Ventura College, she was employed by the City of Ventura until she was stricken with a devastating life-long illness. She was very generous and kind-hearted. She loved the beach, sewing, shopping, traveling, reading, holidays, ceramics, children, and spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Emily Eastwood and Joseph Valentine, and her paternal grandparents Eva Escalante and Anthony Rubiales Sr. She is survived by her parents, Anthony and Barbara Rubiales of Poway CA; sister, Linda Johnson and spouse of Ventura CA; niece and nephews; Seanette Holler and Erik, Bobby and Steven Johnson; sister, Jeanette Bell and her spouse, Joe; niece and nephew, Dionna and David Bell of Rancho San Diego, CA. Charleen is also survived by her dearest friend, David B Marcus of Rancho Penasquitos, CA. The family will be forever grateful to David for his friendship and loving expertise and care. A memorial service will be held at Poway Bernardo Mortuary, Poway CA, on Saturday, Nov 16th, 2019, at 11:00 AM.Viewers are encouraged to leave their condolences, comments, and thoughts on Charleen's webpage at powaybernardomortuary.net. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Charleen Marie Rubiales August 15, 1952 - October 25, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Nov. 7, 2019