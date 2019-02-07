POWAY Charles M. Dulaney "Charlie", passed away peacefully in Poway, CA on January 25, 2019. He was 70 years old. Born in Ashland, KY, he moved to California at a young age and spent most of his youth in Upland, CA. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kiki, his daughter, Kati, his sister, Tammy of Rancho Cucamonga, his in-laws and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He moved to Poway from Apple Valley in 1987, and worked at the Mental Health Association, The Elizabeth Hospice, and Sharp Healthcare. He was a community leader having served on many committees in San Diego County and Poway. He was a Rotarian and served in the Poway Club as well as Rancho Bernardo Sunrise. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to The Charlie Dulaney Memorial Scholarship fund #7047 at SD Foundation, 2508 Historic Decatur Road #200, San Diego, CA 92106. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ Charles M. Dulaney September 21, 1948 - January 25, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary