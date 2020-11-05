Chester 'Chet' Howard
1924 - 2020
San Diego
Chester Howard, 'Chet', passed away in San Diego, CA, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Chet was born in 1924 in Haverhill, MA, to Merton and Gertrude Howard. He was a 28 year resident of Haverhill, MA, before making two moves to San Diego, CA, with his family in 1952 and again in 1958 to stay. He and his family later moved to Poway, CA where he resided for 48 years.Chet proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as a Helmsman aboard the Attack Troop Transport Ship USS Windsor APA-55. He was a career Chemical Analyst, including being employed for 29 years at General Dynamics Convair and retired in 1986.Chet always loved going to the movies, loved vacationing and camping, enjoyed working on home and lawn care projects, and was always a car enthusiast. Chet was a wonderful, thoughtful, helpful, and selfless husband, dad, and friend. In his senior years, Chet enjoyed spending time with family and meeting with friends regularly for breakfasts and lunches.Chet is survived by his daughter Patty Dove of San Diego, CA; son & daughter-in-law Glen and Lila Howard of New Plymouth, ID; brother Edward Howard of Haverhill, MA; grandchildren Kory, Jonathan, Dawson, Monique, Debi, Robert, Lindsay; great-grandchildren Mika, Cassidy, Rhett, Landon, Hailey, Josiah, Sadie, Desi, Sabina, Lonnie, Christopher, and one great-great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rita Howard; son Chester Howard Jr.; daughters Virginia Long, Nance Tillman; grandson Philip Durgan; brothers Merton Howard Jr., Robert Howard, and sister Shirley Conte.A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Road, Poway, CA 92064.