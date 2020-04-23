|
Claudette Berwick March 28, 2020 Poway Claudette Berwick died on March 28, 2020, at the age of 83, after a fight against memory loss and other medical issues. Because of the caring doctors and nurses at Palomar Hospital, her husband, and daughters, Cathy and Lori, and her granddaughter, Ashley, were able to be with her at her time of passing, which was such a blessing during these unusual times. Claudette worked at Bank of America for 34 years, starting out as a teller and retiring as a Vice President. She was the second female Vice President in the history of Bank of America. She was a loyal employee and enjoyed the many challenges of her job.Some of her favorite things in life were Jesus, getting together with family and friends for meals or shopping, and she loved traveling. She had such a giving heart and was an awesome host to many over the years. She will be so greatly missed.She was dearly loved and is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Berwick; daughters, Cathy Minshell and Lori Clair; grandchildren, Ashley Monroe, Ryan Minshell, Lindsay Minshell, Haley Minshell and Erin Clair; great-grandchildren, Landon and Logan Monroe, and additionally by, stepchildren, Bob Berwick, Julie Kulstad, and Cindy Knoth. A celebration of her life will be held at Life Bridge Church in Rancho Bernardo at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 23, 2020