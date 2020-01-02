|
|
Rancho Bernardo On Friday, December 20, 2019, Clinton Clint' Raymond Allison passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA, at age 85.Clint was born on March 5, 1934, in Chicago, IL, to Harvey and Evelyn Allison. He served in the United States Navy after receiving his business degree from DePauw University. Following his service and education, Clint worked for IBM for over 40 years in Chicago. He married Judith Allison in 1968 and raised two sons, Eric and Chad.Clint had a passion for golfing and legendary for his expedited pace of play. He also loved watching the Chicago Cubs and any major sporting event. He was economical with words and known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind generosity. Clint was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harvey and Evelyn Allison, as well as his brothers, John Allison and Donald Allison. He is survived by his former wife, Judith Allison; his two children, Eric and Chad Allison; his brother, Harvey Allison Jr.; two grandsons, Tyler and Troy Allison, and several nieces and nephews.In keeping with Clint's wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held as it was Clint's request that his body is donated to the University of California San Diego for medical research. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Clinton Raymond Clint' Allison March 5, 1934 - December 20, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 2, 2020