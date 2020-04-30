|
Concetta Pitoscia Rotolo Rancho Bernardo Concetta "Connie" Pitoscia Rotolo passed away on April 21, 2020, at home in Rancho Bernardo. Born on June 6, 1924, in Bound Brook, New Jersey, Connie graduated from Bound Brook High School, and went to work in a factory building airplane parts for the military. It was 1942, after all.After the war, Connie was blessed to meet the love of her life, Larry Rotolo, at a Sons of Italy dance. They married in 1948. Larry and his father, Pasquale Rotolo, built their first home in Kenilworth, New Jersey, where they lived for thirty-two years and raised their two children, Larry and Cyndy.Soon after her husband retired and following the birth of their grandson in San Diego, they packed their bags and moved to San Diego, where they settled in Oaks North in Rancho Bernardo in 1985. Here they spent thirty-two wonderful retired years filled with good friends, family, dancing, vacations, card-playing, block parties, and bocce ball.They rejoiced at the birth of their great-grandson in 2016 and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in 2017 before Larry Sr. passed.Connie spent three wonderful years living with her daughter, Cyndy, and spending time with family, friends and the new love of her life Leo, her great-grandson.Connie is survived by her children Larry and Cyndy, grandson Jason, and great-grandson Leo. June 6, 1924 - April 21, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 30, 2020