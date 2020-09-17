David Bartholomew Greaney Jr.
February 16, 1930 - September 4, 2020
POWAY
David Bartholomew Greaney Jr. passed at his home of over 50 years on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Poway, CA, following complications after a stroke. His parents, David B. Greaney Sr. and Mary Barrett Greaney, and his sister, Kathleen predeceased David. He is survived by family in San Diego, CA, Chino Valley, AZ, and Chicago, IL; his wife, Rosella Barfuss Greaney, daughter, Virginia Strausbaugh, sons, David and Glenn; siblings, Margaret, Sister Marie B.V.M., John, and Bill; his grandchildren, Jennifer Ventrella, Brandon Strausbaugh, Alan Greaney, Alissa Greaney, James Greaney, Joseph Greaney and his great-granddaughter Alyssa Ventrella.Internment Miramar National Cemetery San Diego, CA. Dave was best known for being a volunteer throughout his life to both country and his community. He served 22 years in the Navy as an aviation mechanic: Antarctica Deep Freeze Two in 1957, and three tours Vietnam Vet. Settling in Poway, CA, in 1965, David's commitment to volunteering earned him Man of the Year in 1999. As outlined in the 1999 Poway Days article, "Dave's community service began as Little League coach and manager. At the same time he became an instructor in the Poway Backyard Swim Program, where he taught both youngsters and adults how to swim. He worked with a girls softball program for three years, while having served as Cub master of Pack 610. His Scouting leadership career continued with Boy Scouts, where he served as Scoutmaster and troop chairman of a troop sponsored by the Community Church of Poway. Greaney worked tirelessly on behalf of veterans. He was Commander of Post 7420 and belonged to the VFW-Fleet Reserve Association Branch 70 and DAV. For twenty years Dave was the VFW District Chaplain and Department Chaplain for two years. Starting in 1987, he volunteered at the VA Hospital, driving veterans to and from appointments. He worked on the Wheelchair Veterans Games Committee. David also taught "55 Alive" driving classes and coordinated 15 other instructors through the American Association of Retired Persons." After being awarded Poway's Man of the Year in 1999. Dave continued to be an active participant in his beloved community of Poway. He volunteered for the Poway Sheriff Dept., always volunteered serving on behalf of veterans, volunteered at schools educating students about Memorial Day, service to country and sharing his experience in Antarctica. Additionally Dave belonged to the Patriot Riders, a motorcycle group of mostly veterans who voluntarily escort arriving and departing troops. Dave was a devote Catholic and involved with many church activities. The City of Poway was a lucky place to have David B. Greaney Jr. as a life-long resident. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
