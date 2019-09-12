|
David Edgar April 26, 1954 - August 27, 2019 Rancho Bernardo It is with great sadness that the family of David Wynn Edgar, 65, of San Diego, California, announces his passing after his courageous battle with cancer. David was born in Illinois and lived in several different places as a child before arriving in the San Diego area, where he made homes in Poway, Ramona, and then Rancho Bernardo. He graduated from Poway High School in 1973 and went on to be a dedicated employee of Boise Cascade and then Superior Ready Mix. He was also a regular presence in the estate sale industry, working with his mom for Miss Kitty's Estate Sales and then starting RB Estate Services with his wife, Lorraine. While he was one of the hardest working people you could find, he also enjoyed his time building and flying radio-controlled airplanes and trips to see family. In all that he did, David made many friends along the way with his friendly and outgoing personality and willingness to help anyone that needed it. David was someone that truly never met a stranger. He was always humble, and someone that continuously thought of others. David touched the lives of countless people and will forever be remembered for the amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and person that he was. He truly was a textbook example of what it means to be a good person, and the way he lived his life will continue to be a model and inspiration for his family. David was extremely proud of his family, and nothing gave him greater joy than spending time with them. He is survived by the love of his life and wife, Lorraine; his children, Ryan (Suzanne), Chris, Alyssa (Bill), James (Emmy) and Jennifer (Luke); his siblings, Diana Augustine (John), Jim Edgar (Linda), and John Gibbs (Dawn); 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog Polly. He was preceded in death by his father, John Gibbs and mother, Katherine "Kitty" Gibbs Silvera. A private celebration of David's life will be held with family and friends on Saturday, September 14, at the home of Dr. and Mrs. John Augustine. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in David's memory may be made to St. Jude's. "One person can make a difference, and everyone should try." JFK
Published in the Pomerado News on Sept. 12, 2019