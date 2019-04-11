Dolores D. Bruemmer January 25, 1927 - March 30, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Dolores D. Bruemmer, 92, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Crystal Lake. She was born January 25, 1927, in Syracuse, MO, to Henry and Della Bernice (nee Cooper) Daniels. Dolores worked for TWA in Kansas City, where she met the love of her life, Robert O. Bruemmer. They married on October 21, 1950, in California. They resided and raised their two daughters in New York; London, England; Pittsburgh, PA; and Deerfield, IL. In 1974, they retired to San Diego, where they lived in Rancho Bernardo. After Robert's death in 2007, she moved to Illinois to be closer to her daughters in Crystal Lake. While living in Rancho Bernardo, Dolores was a co-founder and the first president of Rancho Belles, and a member and past president of PEO Chapter VR. She and Robert belonged to Rancho Bernardo Community Church, where she was a member of the Pew Angels. They traveled extensively while members of the Rancho Bernardo Ramblers. She also volunteered for many years at Pomerado Hospital. Upon her move to Illinois, she first lived at Del Webb in Huntley, then The Fountains in Crystal Lake, and finally at The Springs of Crystal Lake, where she received loving and dignified care during her final months. She was a member of First Church Crystal Lake, Fox Valley Needlepoint Guild, and PEO Chapter LD. Dolores is survived by her daughters, Janet (Doug) Hyser, and Nancy (Doug) Schippel; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Burke, Michael Hyser, Jonathon (Taylor) Hyser, Blake Schippel, and Adam Schippel; her great-grandchildren, Evan and Henry Burke, and baby boy Hyser due in July; and her nieces, Valerie (Donald) Bennett, and Kimberly (Mike) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, her mother, and her stepfather, Raymond Hull. A memorial service will take place in Crystal Lake at a later date. Interment will be private in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to JourneyCare, Inc., www.journeycare.com or Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, 17010 Pomerado Rd., San Diego, CA 92128. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary