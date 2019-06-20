Domenica Maria Teresa Pachi Li Veechi 1927 - 2019 Rancho Bernardo Domenica Li Vecchi died on June 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Having suffered a stroke nine months earlier, she passed away peacefully at her home in Rancho Bernardo, California. Domenica was a native of Rome, Italy, the second of four children born to Eleni Samaras (1904-1964) of Athens, Greece, and Michele Pachi (1895-1961) of Diamante, Italy.Domenica's childhood in Italy was profoundly colored by her mother's Greek cultural heritage, and the ravages of the World War II. After the war, Domenica met and married American army officer Salvatore J. Li Vecchi (1918-2009) in Naples, Italy. The couple had four children while stationed in Naples, Baton Rouge, New York, and Vicenza, Italy. After 20 years of service, Salvatore retired from the military, and the family settled in Long Island, New York, where Domenica gave birth to their fifth child.In 1976, the family embarked on a road trip across the U.S., ending in Rancho Bernardo. Domenica considered her home there to be a gift from God through the intercession of Saint Jude. During her 43 years in this home, she experienced a phenomenal growth in faith, receiving from God "the fullness of grace upon grace."Domenica was predeceased by her brother, Vincenzo, and sister, Maria. She is survived by her sister, Teresa; five children, Margherita, Paul, Maria, Joseph, and Stefanie; sons-in-law, Lewis and Don; daughter-in-law, Robin; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. All who knew and loved her will treasure her memory.Domenica's cherished friend of over four decades, Emeritus Abbot Charles Wright, O.S.B., will offer Mass for her at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Poway, California, on June 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Her remains will be interred at Dearborn Memorial Park. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary