Poway Donetta Kay Black, 63, of San Marcos, California, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Palomar Medical Center, Escondido, California. She was born October 23, 1955, in Huntington, West Virginia, a daughter of Pleasant Arthur "Bob" Courts and Donna Faye Ray Courts. She graduated from Poway High School, the University of California San Diego, and finally received her Master's degree from Marshall University in 1981. The following year, she began working for the Escondido Union School District as a school library technician at Conway Elementary School and in 1990 at Glen View Elementary School. She retired in 2014. She had been a member of the First Baptist Church of Poway and had been active in the church choir and other functions for many years. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ronald Black; her brother, Craig Courts and sister-in-law, Sherry (Pitts) Courts of Poway, CA; her sister, Amie (Courts) Wisdom and brother-in-law, Pierce Wisdom of Big Timber, MT; three nephews, two nieces, and two godsons with their spouses and numerous children. A memorial service was held June 1st at First Baptist Church of Poway, also known as The Well. Donetta Kay Black October 23, 1955 - May 20, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on June 6, 2019